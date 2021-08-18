Over 2,200 people evacuated on Kabul military flights - security official
Over 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have so far been evacuated on military flights out of Kabul, a Western security official in the Afghan capital told Reuters on Wednesday.
There was no clarity yet on when civilian flights will resume from Kabul, the official said.
