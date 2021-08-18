Left Menu

Japan seeks to secure safety of nationals in Afghanistan

"We are making the safety of the Japanese still in Afghanistan our top priority," he said. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said its last Japanese staff had left in June, prompted by worsening security conditions as well as uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 09:44 IST
Japan seeks to secure safety of nationals in Afghanistan

Japan is in close contact with a "small number" of its nationals still in Afghanistan, seeking to ensure their safety after Taliban militants took over Kabul, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday.

Amid a deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital after the Taliban took control without a fight on Sunday, Japan closed its embassy there and evacuated the last 12 personnel, officials said this week. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that none of the Japanese still remaining in Afghanistan had been reported to have suffered injuries, but declined to give details, citing security concerns.

Most of these were with international organisations, a Foreign Ministry official said, but also declined to give details, including estimates of how many there were. "We are making the safety of the Japanese still in Afghanistan our top priority," he said.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said its last Japanese staff had left in June, prompted by worsening security conditions as well as uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. Another major overseas agency, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), has never had an office in Afghanistan so it had no personnel there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021