Exostar Launches Exostar India Private Ltd Subsidiary, Creating the Exostar India Development Center

Company's Third Development Center Serves to Support the U.S.-Based Research and Development and Product Functions BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, the leader in trusted, secure business collaboration in the aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare industries, today announced the official formation of Exostar India Private Ltd. The new subsidiary allows the company to launch the Exostar India Development Center, joining existing development centers in the U.S. and the UK.

The Exostar India Development Center, based in Bangalore, gives Exostar greater flexibility and agility as it continues to enhance and expand The Exostar Platform and serve its rapidly growing global community. Staff at the India Development Center will provide development, maintenance, testing, and support functions for the company's research and development and product initiatives, exclusive of production operations.

''Employees of Exostar India will play a vital role in helping the company innovate and achieve its aggressive objectives to build a broader and deeper presence in highly-regulated industries,'' said Vinaydath Shivaprasad, Managing Director, Exostar India. ''We look forward to furthering the strategic intellectual property and architecture design efforts led by our U.S. colleagues.'' Exostar India has immediate job openings for individuals wishing to work for a market leader in a fast-paced, Microsoft Azure-based cloud engineering environment. Opportunities include user interface and product development, quality assurance, and DevSecOps. Interested parties should email exostar.india@exostar.com for more information.

About Exostar The Exostar Platform supports exclusive communities within highly-regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. More than 150,000 enterprises and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. Nearly half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Ten of the top twenty global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, please visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and Twitter.

