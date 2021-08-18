Assimilate Solutions Integrated into SitusAMC

Best-in-class outsourcing capabilities further integrated into the SitusAMC master brand.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC Holdings Corp. (''SitusAMC''), a leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, announced that Assimilate Solutions (''Assimilate''), a leading provider of mortgage and IT outsourcing services, has been integrated into the SitusAMC brand. The integration further streamlines SitusAMC's offering and enhances the breadth of services provided under the SitusAMC brand. Assimilate was acquired by SitusAMC in January of 2021.

Founded in 2012, Assimilate has served the U.S. residential mortgage industry, leveraging deep mortgage experience and a robust offering to help participants realize cost and operational efficiencies. The firm's service offering includes knowledge process outsourcing supporting loan origination, closing and post-closing, loan servicing, secondary market activity, and title and settlement support. Assimilate's IT outsourcing capabilities include product development, data intelligence and analytics, integration management, test engineering, application development and digital acceleration.

''We were happy to complete the acquisition of Assimilate earlier this year given their expertise and strong presence in the primary origination and technology outsourcing markets,'' said SitusAMC CEO Michael Franco. ''The integration of Assimilate into the SitusAMC brand highlights our commitment to driving the diverse and unique solutions that SitusAMC has for the benefit our clients.'' The integration of Assimilate further unifies SitusAMC's India-based employees under the newly formed SitusAMC India division, which supports the firm's US-based clients and workforce through scalable mortgage outsourcing capabilities and a comprehensive shared services offering. This global delivery model is a value-add differentiator for the firm's clients, enabling SitusAMC to provide nearly round-the-clock support and augments US operations with a deep bench of mortgage and technology experts.

About SitusAMC SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

