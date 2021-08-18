Left Menu

Market at new peak: M-cap of BSE-listed cos at record high of over Rs 242 lakh cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 11:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time high of Rs 2,42,08,041.64 crore on Wednesday, helped by a rally in the equity market where the benchmark index scaled the 56,000-mark for the first time.

During the morning trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 312.44 points to its lifetime high of 56,104.71, continuing its winning run for the fifth session in a row.

Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies also reached its record high of Rs 2,42,08,041.64 crore.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 55,792.27.

In five days, investors' wealth have also jumped by Rs 5,33,192.73 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

