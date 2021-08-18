Emerging stronger through disruption

COVID-19 has brought fast-moving and unexpected impacts for which many existing crisis plans and teams were unprepared. But it seems that by learning the right lessons from the global pandemic and the team is now building resilience for the next crisis. In fact some businesses have an opportunity to turn the COVID-19 disruption to their own advantage.

Food and hospitality businesses witnessed a whole shift in consumer behavior and practices but that somehow immensely elevated their services.

“Overnight, the pandemic has turned the entire food industry upside down. While news stories speak of robot deliveries, contactless purchases, and sanitizing protocols, the changes might be much more substantial than that.” Mr.Yogesh Sharma (Managing Director: The Flying Dutchman, Jungle Jamboree) Narayan Tharoor (General Manager), Holiday Inn further added; “Guests are now expecting lesser in-person interactions and even greater hygiene standards. and From a business perspective, we have observed an increase in domestic travelers and wedding business in our industry. Hotels have also started focusing on online deliveries which was not the case before.

Whereas, the Health and Pharmaceuticals Industry has witnessed huge shifts in their sales amid in covid times. The tables have really turned tables around them, be it for Sanitizers, masks or even oxygen cans.

The brands such as Just Human and Oxygize totally witness the turning of tables, monetary wise even though they’ve been the part of sad and helpless times.

“This industry has changed, the human psyche has changed, post covid. Health and safety are now foremost. From a growth perspective and an industry perspective, consumer demand is really moving into health and safety in different ways. This is not just a covid problem—it is a post covid problem too,'' said Roshini Jaiswal, chief executive officer, Just Human As quoted by “Oxygize” founder Divya “There was a lot of Panic and laying off people from their respective jobs. But this time has given people to think and introspect too. You get to choose to see both positive and negative aspects but then it's entirely up to you where you align your path. And I personally choose to be positive about the same and feel that this shall pass too.” The Beauty Industry has also witnessed similar numbers and responded very positively in the crisis. The industry has responded positively to the crisis, with brands switching their manufacturing to produce hand sanitizers and cleaning agents and offering free beauty services for frontline response workers. At the same time, the industry’s leaders have a responsibility to do their best to ensure that their companies survive. The global beauty industry generates $500 billion in sales a year and accounts for millions of jobs, directly and indirectly. From the brand BEATITUDE, Mr. Pushkar Shukla, MANAGING DIRECTOR, quotes “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new. Where all other companies were laying off their employees, Beatitude aimed to protect their employees' livelihood, facilitate business continuity with diversifying the brand by launching a brand-new Beauty care vertical by the name Beatitude Essentials, as well as focused on product development by upgrading its exclusive collection.Covid-19 was difficult for everyone indeed but I believe that situation never gets easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient.” During the lockdown, grocery retailers, which account for more than 60% of store-based retailing sales, have been permitted by the government to continue operations as they sell essential and consumer healthcare products. While grocery retailers saw an initial uptick in demand due to panic buying, they struggled to replenish stocks due to disruption in supply chains, resulting in stock outs.

Sharing their Thoughts on this , Moksa’s , a Home grown Brand , dealing in exotic Teas, Super foods Founder Pooja Goyal quotes “ Well, Covid - 19 has affected everyone and every industry some or other way. The impact of this pandemic over business is such that we have gone back in time but then again we are not trying to look at negative aspects for this covid-19.We as a Brand are trying to thrive and keep a positive outlook towards it. And moreover as a Brand we do promote healthy lifestyle in general so we are looking at this as an opportunity to optimize the maximum we can as a Brand.”. From the Brand Confect, Chef and Founder Gauri Verma shared her experience so far post covid and quotes “ We have always been into delivering business. So, it impacted our Business also like many others. Since, we are in the food industry and part of celebrations - so yes, business impacted but at the times, we have seen immense shifts in consumer behavior and buying pattern during these times. People wanted to buy quality products and real products and that's how our growth was impacted drastically and in a positive way. So what I say to conclude this is that post Covid -19, consumer behavior is not really predictable anymore. But as a Brand we are keeping up with times and evolving day by day to make the experience more delightful for our consumers.” Lastly, the most affected in Industry was skilled Industry and Economy.

Mr. Raman Bahadur , CEO of THSC, shared his opinions on this scenario that we are in and quoted “Even before this crisis, changing technologies and working trends were disrupting jobs and the skills needed by the workforce to do them. COVID has made solutioning for this more urgent. Workers across sectors must adapt and quickly to changing conditions and organizations must learn to match them to new roles and activities. Reskilling, upskilling and multiskilling the workforce is the need of the hour to deliver on emerging, post-pandemic business models. This is a critical time for investment in resources for skill development, which will also prepare companies for future disruptions. HR and talent strategies need to look at digital, cognitive, social, emotional skills and shore up capabilities based on adaptability and resilience.'' PWR PWR

