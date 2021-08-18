Deakin University, Australia, and KPMG in India associate to offer a Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in India

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): The adoption of artificial intelligence and deep learning to harness their transformative potential is becoming a key priority of most organizations. This has given rise to significant demand for Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning skills in the industry.

KPMG in India, one of the market leaders in data science advisory services, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Deakin University, Australia, to offer a Post Graduate Industry Practitioner Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning to Indian students. This program aims to prepare experienced data science and IT professionals for a career in the high growth field of artificial intelligence and deep learning. Participants who complete all the modules along with the assignments will receive a certificate jointly from Deakin University, Australia, and KPMG in India.

As a pathway option, the participants will also be able to receive recognition for prior learning (RPL) into Deakin University's relevant postgraduate studies onshore or online in Australia. Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, remarked, "Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving digital disruption and enabling us to utilise the power of machines for intelligent automation. This joint Post Graduate Industry Practitioner Programme will equip professionals with specialist knowledge and skills necessary to design and develop software solutions that harness the latest advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning."

Through this program, learners will receive 4 credits recognised by Deakin University, Australia which can be further utilized by the learner to pursue a postgraduate/master's degree at Deakin University, Australia. These credits and certificate can be a testimony to demonstrated capability and are a good way to gain visibility with present and future employers. "Artificial intelligence and deep learning technology are transforming industries around the world as well as our daily lives. As artificial intelligence applications become more common and reach into new areas, the AI industry is experiencing enormous growth - and offers promising opportunities for talented professionals," added Vijay Gogoi, Associate Partner, KPMG Learning Academy.

