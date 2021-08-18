Vakrangee receives green consumer certification from Tata Power

Vakrangee Ltd said on Wednesday it has received green consumer certification from Tata Power for availing 100 per cent green energy. The company has received its first green bill for consumption of 100 per cent green power and has reaffirmed its commitment towards sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint and by serving its customers in an environment-friendly manner.

It has opted for green power at its headquarters in Mumbai and will also be paying green tariff as approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). Vagrangee said its business strategy has been mapped in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the company is a signatory of the UN Global Impact.

Advertisement

"Vakrangee is committed to preserving the planet. To this end, we consistently take efforts to reduce our environmental footprint, produce and consume responsibly and contribute towards the overall development of the ecosystem," said Managing Director and Group CEO Dinesh Nandwana. "We will achieve this through integrated environment management approach which focuses on people, technology and facilities, supported by the management commitment as the prime driver."

Vakrangee Ltd is a technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking and financial services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)