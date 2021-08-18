Left Menu

Vakrangee receives green consumer certification from Tata Power

Vakrangee Ltd said on Wednesday it has received green consumer certification from Tata Power for availing 100 per cent green energy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 12:52 IST
Vakrangee receives green consumer certification from Tata Power
Vakrangee's business strategy is aligned with UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vakrangee Ltd said on Wednesday it has received green consumer certification from Tata Power for availing 100 per cent green energy. The company has received its first green bill for consumption of 100 per cent green power and has reaffirmed its commitment towards sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint and by serving its customers in an environment-friendly manner.

It has opted for green power at its headquarters in Mumbai and will also be paying green tariff as approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). Vagrangee said its business strategy has been mapped in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the company is a signatory of the UN Global Impact.

"Vakrangee is committed to preserving the planet. To this end, we consistently take efforts to reduce our environmental footprint, produce and consume responsibly and contribute towards the overall development of the ecosystem," said Managing Director and Group CEO Dinesh Nandwana. "We will achieve this through integrated environment management approach which focuses on people, technology and facilities, supported by the management commitment as the prime driver."

Vakrangee Ltd is a technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking and financial services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021