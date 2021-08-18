Afghanistan central bank reserves not compromised - cenbank head
Afghanistan's currency reserves are mostly held in foreign accounts and have not been compromised since the Taliban captured Kabul, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.
Da Afghanistan Bank controlled about $9 billion in reserves, some $7 billion of which was held as a mixture of cash, gold U.S. bonds, and other paper at the Federal Reserve, Ajmal Ahmaty, the acting governor who has now fled Kabul, said on Twitter.
"In no way were Afghanistan's international reserves ever compromised," he said. "No money was stolen from any reserve account...I can't imagine a scenario where Treasury/OFAC would given Taliban access to such funds."
