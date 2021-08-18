Left Menu

Afghanistan central bank reserves not compromised - cenbank head

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 18-08-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 13:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Afghanistan's currency reserves are mostly held in foreign accounts and have not been compromised since the Taliban captured Kabul, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

Da Afghanistan Bank controlled about $9 billion in reserves, some $7 billion of which was held as a mixture of cash, gold U.S. bonds, and other paper at the Federal Reserve, Ajmal Ahmaty, the acting governor who has now fled Kabul, said on Twitter.

"In no way were Afghanistan's international reserves ever compromised," he said. "No money was stolen from any reserve account...I can't imagine a scenario where Treasury/OFAC would given Taliban access to such funds."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

