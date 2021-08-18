Left Menu

Norway wealth fund earned $111 billion in H1

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a profit for the first half of the year on Wednesday as the value of its equities portfolio surged.

The fund earned a return on investment of 990 billion Norwegian crowns ($111 billion) in the January-June period, 0.28 percentage point higher than the fund's benchmark index. ($1 = 8.9129 Norwegian crowns)

