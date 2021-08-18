Acies and Jackstien announce Joint Venture to build cutting-edge applications on Revolutio

• Plans to grow to a USD 350 million entity in under five years • Addressing an INR 75,000 crore market size in BFSI MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies Consulting Pte Ltd and Jackstien Practices & Consulting International LLP have entered into a JV to service the increasing technology needs of the BFSI sector which spends upwards of INR 75000 crores annually, a figure that will spike as the sector rises to the challenges posed by FinTech. With plans to grow to a USD 350 million entity in under five years, the JV will focus on high quality systems, intelligently designed by industry stalwarts to surpass international best practices.

This new venture will help in demonstrating how technology platforms can be expertly and thoughtfully designed to revamp operational management and control, decision making, regulatory compliance, market-risks, customer experience and cost of operations. This venture will be led by Nishant Shah, a Financial Services industry veteran and award winning senior international banker having more than 20 years of diverse experience across multiple global banks.

''Over the years across the industry, I have seen systems convert their users into near-hostages. We intend to return power to the users alongside longevity, flexibility and, above all, thoughtful quality, '' says Nishant Shah. He further added, ''The solutions and applications we will bring to the market over the next few months will merge controls with innovation, accommodate tomorrow's changes, promote high standards of governance in regulated entities, bring down cost of control and compliance and enhance operational efficacy.'' Muzammil Patel, Global Head Strategy and Corporate Finance at Acies said, ''This venture allows us deliver on our goal of helping deliver high quality technology transformation in a cost effective and sustainable manner. Working with Jackstien helps bring together decades of international experience and expertise with cutting-edge technology to transform the enterprise technology landscape in the Financial Services industry.'' About the Ventures - Revolutio Program Developed by Acies Techworks, Revolutio is a unique and unified no-code application for building enterprise-grade applications without the hassle of coding. The platform allows anyone with or without coding experience to build their applications by providing pre-architected features including - data management, computations, process automation, modelling, reporting, visualization and project management capabilities.

Through the Acies Ventures-Revolutio program, any individual, group, or even existing start-ups can use this to build or enhance their applications without the hassle of coding. They can also get access to capital for funding their business growth through the help of Acies Ventures and obtain professional guidance and hand-holding support from the Acies Consulting leaders. Acies Consulting leaders will support them in a variety of ways - ranging from setting up their enterprise, scaling operations by hiring executive management and other professionals, structuring market-entry, and business development strategies for positioning their product or service into different marketplaces.

Access to this program is open to anyone around the globe.

About Acies Acies is a multi-national firm comprising businesses focussed on providing technology applications and platforms, consulting, content and learning and development solutions, and strategic investments. The firm is headquartered in India and has global offices and entities based in APAC (Singapore and Malaysia), Middle East and Africa (Mauritius) and the Americas (USA) respectively. Under its Ventures-Revolutio program, Acies' vision is to provide practical and tangible outcomes to support institutions and industries through businesses rooted in using next-generation technologies and tools to innovate, implement, skill and scale businesses to support growth and sustainability.

To know more about Acies, visit https://www.acies.consulting or the LinkedIn Company page. About Jackstien Jackstien is a leading transformation practices firm specializing in helping business operate at a high level consistently, sustainably and flexibly. Jackstien's vision is to help organizations evolve their operational, cost and risk management practices by bringing together expertise, technology and behavioural practices that impact an organization's bottom-line. Jackstien has also channelled its vast expertise into an acclaimed industry first vertical dedicated to transitioning businesses to Remote or Distributed environment sustainably and profitably.

To know more about Jackstien, visit https://www.jackstien.in or the LinkedIn Company page.

