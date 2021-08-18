Left Menu

Pizza Hut ties up with HUL to add Kwality Wall's ice cream, desserts in menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Quick service restaurant Pizza Hut on Wednesday said it has partnered with Hindustan Unilever to add the FMCG firm's Kwality Wall's ice cream and desserts to its dine-in as well as the delivery and takeaway menu.

With this partnership, Pizza Hut expects to increase its average order value by 10 per cent for orders that have Kwality Wall's ice cream and desserts, a joint statement said.

Besides, Pizza Hut has become the first ever pizza QSR chain to offer ice creams and desserts across its owned and aggregator platforms, it added.

Pizza Hut and the Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever, the parent company of HUL, have a similar global partnership across over 25 international markets.

Commenting on the development, Pizza Hut India Chief Marketing Officer Neha said:''We are extremely happy to join hands with a like-minded partner like Hindustan Unilever and look forward to treating consumers to an easy, new experience of pizzas and desserts in the comfort of their homes." Pizza Hut, owned by US-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Yum Brands Inc, currently has 500 stores in India.

