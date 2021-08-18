upGrad Along with Its Subsidiary upGrad Rekrut Facilitates a Maximum CTC Hike of 302 Percent in a Quarter

Top hiring companies include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Infosys, Cognizant, Delhivery, CitiusTech, Wipro, Ernst & Young and Flipkart among others Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India upGrad, Asia's higher edtech major, along with its subsidiary upGrad Rekrut, makes another significant stride by facilitating a maximum salary hike of 302% and an average CTC hike of 50% in April, May, June (AMJ), 2021.

As per upGrad Rekrut Quarterly Career Trends Report, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Business Analyst, Big Data Engineer, and Digital marketing Executive remained some of the most sought-after professions during the quarter. The report highlights that 42 per cent of learners from the talent pool were placed in Bengaluru, followed by 25 per cent in Delhi and then 16 per cent in Mumbai. Furthermore, with diversity hiring on the rise for freshers to leadership roles, we saw an increase in women participation since the last quarter, with 69% male learners and 31% women learners in this quarter.

Advertisement

In today’s hyper-connected workforce, a lot of professionals are willing to take the plunge and change jobs that meet their skills and provide work satisfaction. This is also indicated in a recent LinkedIn report where more than 64% of Indian professionals admitted that they are willing to change jobs or actively seek renewed roles to amplify their career growth in the next 12 months.

Commenting on the quarterly career trends report, Ajay Shah, Managing Founder, and Husain Tinwala, Co-Founder & Head Placements at upGrad Rekrut, in a joint statement said, “These career transitions reinforce our learners’ trust in us as their LifeLongLearning partner. We have always aimed at delivering powerful content pedagogy and employment-driven education backed by technology, that can foster meaningful career growth or transition for our learners. We are not only facilitating successful career transitions and placements for our learners, but also preparing them for next-gen job roles that will require a different set of industry relevant skills.” Some of the top companies that hired upGrad learners include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Infosys, Cognizant, Delhivery, CitiusTech, Wipro, Ernst & Young, Flipkart, GroupM, Publicis Media Group, Vedantu, HT Media, Ugam Solutions and Paytm Money amongst others.

Driving deep learning by offering learners a hyper-personalized, comprehensive one-stop solution, upGrad is combining its proprietary AI-driven technology platform and its army of counsellors to handhold learners for the entire duration of their course.

About upGrad upGrad is a pioneer in the online education revolution, changing the lives of millions for the better by “Powering career success for every member of the global workforce as their trusted lifelong learning partner”. Co-Founded by one of the world’s most impactful entrepreneurs, Ronnie Screwvala along with Mayank Kumar and PhalgunKompalli, upGrad has impacted over 1 million total registered learners over 50+ countries.

upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech leader, uniquely drives deep learning for the real world, by creating original content harnessing industry experts across the globe and offers learners a hyper-personalized, comprehensive one stop solution, combining the power of its’ proprietary AI driven technology platform with its army of counsellors who handhold learners for the entire duration of their course.

To provide the best university quality education, upGrad brings together the world’s leading universities, faculty & industry experts on an integrated digital platform, delivering an immersive experience with full flexibility to study at one’s own pace. upGrad’s ever expanding roster of leading global universities include Duke Corporate Education (US), Michigan State University (US), Liverpool John Moores University (UK), Deakin Business School (Australia), Swiss School of Business Management, (Geneva), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India).

upGrad’s alumni base is employed by blue chip organizations like Gojek, PayTM, Gartner, Flipkart (Walmart-acquired), Accenture, and E&Y. upGrad is #1, LinkedIn Top Startups India 2020 and is in Top 50 of the FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021 and the GSV Global EdTech 50. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: upGrad Rekrut Career Trends Report: April-May-June 2021 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)