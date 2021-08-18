HCAH acquires SuVitas Holistic Healthcare
SuVitas CEO Antra Bhargava said Transition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home health care. Given the obvious synergies and the HCAH vision for India, all of us at SuVitas are excited to merge with HCAH India.HCAH was started in 2012 by Vivek Srivastava and is backed by the Burman family, founders of Healthcare at Home UK and Quadria Capital.
HealthCare at HOME (HCAH) on Wednesday said it has acquired transition care firm SuVitas Holistic Healthcare in a cash and stock deal.
The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the deal.
Following the acquisition, SuVitas becomes a 100 per cent subsidiary of the company, HCAH said in a statement.
“We want to be the largest player in the chronic and pre and post-hospital care space in the country, and effectively work as a hospital outside of the hospital through working in collaboration with the hospitals and doctors to provide a continuum of care to the patients,'' HCAH Co-Founder & CEO Vivek Srivastava said.
With that in mind, HCAH has acquired SuVitas and expanded the company's service portfolio in the transition care segment, he added. SuVitas CEO Antra Bhargava said: ''Transition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home health care. That is the precise reason why SuVitas was conceptualised. Given the obvious synergies and the HCAH vision for India, all of us at SuVitas are excited to merge with HCAH India”.
HCAH was started in 2012 by Vivek Srivastava and is backed by the Burman family, founders of Healthcare at Home UK and Quadria Capital.
