Hungary to send evacuation mission to return citizens from Afghanistan

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:03 IST
Hungary said on Wednesday it had organised the evacuation of a group of 26 Hungarian nationals working as contractors from Afghanistan and they would return to Hungary shortly on a flight organised by another country.

In addition, the country is sending its own evacuation mission to Afghanistan to help other Hungarians still in Kabul, deputy foreign minister Levente Magyar told a news conference.

