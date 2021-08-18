Left Menu

No employee, assets located in Afghanistan: Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks on Wednesday said it has no employees or assets located in Afghanistan and added there are no customer orders from the country, which are pending for execution.In a regulatory filing, Tejas Networks also said there are no outstanding receivables from customers in Afghanistan.There are no Tejas employees located in Afghanistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:08 IST
No employee, assets located in Afghanistan: Tejas Networks
  • Country:
  • India

Tejas Networks on Wednesday said it has no employees or assets located in Afghanistan and added there are no customer orders from the country, which are pending for execution.

In a regulatory filing, Tejas Networks also said there are no outstanding receivables from customers in Afghanistan.

''There are no Tejas employees located in Afghanistan. There are no assets of the company which are located in Afghanistan,'' the filing said.

The company further said that there are no customer orders from Afghanistan that are pending for execution.

''There are no outstanding receivables from customers in Afghanistan,'' the company clarified. Capping its month-long rapid advances, the Taliban took positions in Kabul hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday for an unknown destination, paving way for a bloodless takeover of the capital city but triggering fear, chaos and uncertainty among its residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021