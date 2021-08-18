No employee, assets located in Afghanistan: Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks on Wednesday said it has no employees or assets located in Afghanistan and added there are no customer orders from the country, which are pending for execution.

In a regulatory filing, Tejas Networks also said there are no outstanding receivables from customers in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

''There are no Tejas employees located in Afghanistan. There are no assets of the company which are located in Afghanistan,'' the filing said.

The company further said that there are no customer orders from Afghanistan that are pending for execution.

''There are no outstanding receivables from customers in Afghanistan,'' the company clarified. Capping its month-long rapid advances, the Taliban took positions in Kabul hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday for an unknown destination, paving way for a bloodless takeover of the capital city but triggering fear, chaos and uncertainty among its residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)