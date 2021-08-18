Left Menu

S'gapore firm gets more space in warehouse zone

Chennai, Aug 18 PTI Singapore-based Xander Investment Management, a private equity real estate arm of The Xander Group Inc., on Wednesday said it has acquired an additional one-million square-foot area in the Chennai Free Trade Warehousing Zone thereby doubling its ownership to two million square feet in the zone.The zone, approved as a multi-sector special economic zone, would provide warehousing and industrial facilities to global operators and manufacturers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:49 IST
S'gapore firm gets more space in warehouse zone
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI): Singapore-based Xander Investment Management, a private equity real estate arm of The Xander Group Inc., on Wednesday said it has acquired an additional one-million square-foot area in the Chennai Free Trade Warehousing Zone thereby doubling its ownership to two million square feet in the zone.

The zone, approved as a multi-sector special economic zone, would provide warehousing and industrial facilities to global operators and manufacturers. Some of the current customers include DHL, DB Schenker, Kerry Indev, TVS Supply Chain and Seaways Supply Chain, among others, a press statement from Xander said here. A spokesperson of the Singapore company said the expansion was fuelled by tenant performance and enhanced demand from existing and new occupiers. New facilities were expected to be ready for occupation from the fourth quarter of 2021. ''The new facilities will provide further thrust to the logistics and manufacturing sectors in the region and act as a catalyst for more rapid economic development in Tamil Nadu'', the spokesperson said. ''We are leveraging our expertise and knowledge to design best-in-class industrial and logistics infrastructure...'', he added.

The Free Trade Warehousing Zone is located on the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor with connectivity to Chennai and to the nearby Ennore and Kamarajar ports which together account for 20 per cent of container traffic.

The facility is also near industrial places like Oragadam, Maraimalai Nagar, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, the press statement said.

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021