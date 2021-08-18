Left Menu

Tata Steel commissions 0.5 MTPA recycling plant in Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Geograph
Tata Steel on Wednesday said its first steel recycling plant in Rohtak, Haryana, has been commissioned.

The plant has an annual capacity of 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) has been set up in collaboration with Aarti Green Tech Ltd as a build-own-operate (BOO) partner, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The company did not disclose financial details concerning the plant.

''It is the first such facility in India, equipped with modern and mechanized equipment such as shredder, baler, material handler, etc,'' it said.

The scrap would be procured from various market segments, such as end-of-life vehicles, obsolete households, construction and demolition, and industrial, through an app 'FerroHaat'.

The scrap would then be processed through mechanized equipment and supplied for downstream steel making.

Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, resource consumption, and energy utilization, Tata Steel said.

Yogesh Bedi, chief of, steel recycling business, at Tata Steel, said: ''Steel can be recycled multiple times. It doesn't lose its properties. From that perspective, steel scrap is a valuable resource and an important future raw material for steel making.'' Recycling scrap ensures the closure of the circular economy loop, Bedi said.

In the statement, Tata Steel also announced the launch of two new brands, Tata FerroBaled and Tata FerroShred, for the baled and shredded ferrous scrap produced in the new facility.

India-based Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

The group recorded a consolidated turnover of USD 21.06 billion in the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

