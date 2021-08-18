Left Menu

Sensex ends in red after late sell-off; scales 56k in intra-day trade

In addition to financials, metals, auto and realty stocks also remained under pressure, he noted.Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.However, equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.90 per cent to USD 69.65 per barrel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:57 IST
Sensex ends in red after late sell-off; scales 56k in intra-day trade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 163 points in a volatile session on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Kotak Bank amid mixed cues from global markets.

After scaling a lifetime high of 56,118.57 during the session, the 30-share index turned negative to end 162.78 points or 0.29 percent lower at 55,629.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.75 points or 0.28 percent to 16,568.85. It touched a record intra-day peak of 16,701.85.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 percent, followed by ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

''Domestic benchmark indices, after witnessing record high, gave up all gains and fell to negative territories as selling pressure in heavyweight financials especially private banks dragged market,'' said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Heavyweight HDFC Bank witnessed brisk rebound after RBI allowed the bank to issue fresh credit cards, but closed lower due to profit booking. In addition to financials, metals, auto, and realty stocks also remained under pressure, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul ended with gains.

However, equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.90 percent to USD 69.65 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021