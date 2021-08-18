IsDB private sector institutions to hold Private Sector Forum on 2 Sept

The private sector institutions of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (IsDB.org) will organize the "Private Sector Forum" on September 2, 2021, in Tashkent City Congress Hall, Tashkent - the Republic of Uzbekistan, from 09:30 am to 04:30 pm (Tashkent time), in conjunction with the 46th Annual Board of Governors Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, under the theme "Respond, Restore, Restart: Post-COVID Resilience and Prosperity for all".

The main objective of the Private Sector Forum is to highlight IsDB Group activities, services, initiatives and joint solutions in member countries (investment, trade and insurance). The Private Sector Forum shall provide a unique platform to network and establish business relations and partnerships with other leading representatives and counterparts from the business community to share their related experience, success stories & best practices, and explore together the investment and trade opportunities offered by CIS countries. Furthermore, it will connect business communities in member countries by arranging parallel B2B and B2G scheduled meetings.

Advertisement

The Forum will discuss the future outlook to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Forum will highlight the IsDB Group's US$ 2.3 billion Strategic Preparedness and Response Program (SPRP) for COVID-19 under its 3Rs approach "Respond, Restore and Restart".

The Forum will also witness a high calibre of speakers who will join and share their in-depth perspectives with the IsDB Group Entities Chief Executive Officers: Mr Oussama Kaissi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); Mr Ayman Sejiny, the CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the Chief Executive Officer of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The Forum will gather more than 1,000 participants from multiple sectors across the globe such as government officials, Chairmen, Presidents & CEOs of local and international companies, multilateral and financial institutions, chambers of commerce & industry, business associations, investment promotion agencies, individual investors, entrepreneurs, hundreds of policy and decision-makers, as well as their Excellencies the Governors of the Islamic Development Bank.

(With Inputs from APO)