Left Menu

Local train services between CSMT-Vadala stations on Harbour line suspended due to technical glitch

Suburban train services between Mumbais Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT and Vadala stations on the Harbour line were temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to some technical issue, the Central Railway CR said.The services were suspended around 3 pm due to some technical issue in holding power in overhead wire near Vadala station, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:33 IST
Local train services between CSMT-Vadala stations on Harbour line suspended due to technical glitch
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

Suburban train services between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala stations on the Harbour line were temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to some technical issue, the Central Railway (CR) said.

The services were suspended around 3 pm due to some technical issue in holding power in overhead wire near Vadala station, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said. A technical team is trying to rectify the problem and services between the CSMT and Vadala stations are likely to resume soon, he said.

''But services on Kurla-Panvel and Vadala-Panvel/Goregaon sections are running as usual during this period,'' Sutar added.

Harbour corridor provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs from South Mumbai. Trains ply between CSMT-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations on this line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021