vivo Announces vivo for Education Scholarship Program to Support Higher Education of Deserving Students

Scholarships worth INR 8 lakhs to be granted to students securing more than 80% marks in class 9th or 11th in 2020-21.

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India vivo, the leading global smartphone manufacturer, has announced the 'vivo for Education Scholarship' program to support higher education of deserving students from underprivileged sections of society. The program aims to bridge the social and fiscal divide and support students from low-income families to continue their education.

Advertisement

vivo has introduced the scholarship program as part of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives and will roll out the program in Telangana and Maharashtra for over 65 students with plans to widen the reach. vivo India will provide students studying in classes 10 and 12 with a fixed one-time financial assistance of INR 10,000 to cover their school fees and other related academic expenses. The scholarships will be distributed in partnership with 'Buddy4Study', India's largest student scholarship platform.

Launching the program, NipunMarya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India said, ''Education is the backbone of any country. At vivo, we believe that business should go beyond the company's interest to the larger population and the society we operate in. As part of our 'vivo for Education Scholarship' program, we aim to help pave the road for tomorrow's creative geniuses all across the country. We believe in helping young people across the country gain access to better education and learning opportunities for a better tomorrow.

We are excited to support the empowerment of the next generation of India, and it's an honor to walk with them in their journey towards a promising future." With the vision to provide Joy of learning, aided through scholarships, vivo is committed to creating a social impact by taking education to the remotest areas. vivo is committed to its legacy of innovation to transform communities and create a better life for people through its 'vivo for Education Scholarship' initiative.

(For more information, please visit: Link) About vivo India vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014, vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and in mainline retail, catering the best-in-class quality services to approximately 550 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 600 service centers in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing, and recording all of life's beautiful moments.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)