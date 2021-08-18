Renault presents Kiger to Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Automaker Renault India on Wednesday said it has presented its compact SUV Kiger to Tokyo Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her stunning performance on the world stage.

Hailing from a village in East Imphal, Mirabai not only lifted the spirits of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes, Renault India said in a statement.

Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds and Renault is proud to celebrate her journey with the Kiger, it added.

nRenault India Vice President – Sales & Marketing Sudhir Malhotra handed over the keys of the brand new SUV to Mirabai Chanu.

Renault Kiger is a sub-four meter compact SUV designed and developed for India. It comes powered by a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine.

