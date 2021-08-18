Left Menu

Renault presents Kiger to Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:42 IST
Renault presents Kiger to Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Renault India on Wednesday said it has presented its compact SUV Kiger to Tokyo Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her stunning performance on the world stage.

Hailing from a village in East Imphal, Mirabai not only lifted the spirits of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes, Renault India said in a statement.

Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds and Renault is proud to celebrate her journey with the Kiger, it added.

nRenault India Vice President – Sales & Marketing Sudhir Malhotra handed over the keys of the brand new SUV to Mirabai Chanu.

Renault Kiger is a sub-four meter compact SUV designed and developed for India. It comes powered by a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021