Rakuten India announces Product Conference 2021 to discuss Applied AI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rakuten India Enterprise - a Bangalore-based Technology Hub for Rakuten Group, Inc will be virtually hosting Rakuten's Product Conference on August 19 and 20, 2021 in partnership with Analytics India Magazine. The two-day virtual conference - scheduled for 19th & 20th August 2021 is themed, 'Applied AI'. The event has three distinct conference tracks - Customer & Product Sciences, Advances in AI, and Data Science Platforms & Analytics. The sessions will help attendees gain valuable insights on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is key to post-pandemic revival for businesses and industry at large. Additionally, the sessions will also talk about the implementation of AI business use cases to help solve real world challenges as well as existing and potential opportunities in the ecosystem and much more.

Rakuten's product conference brings together extraordinary speakers from Reliance Jio, Equifax India, Swiggy, Uber and Flipkart and many global Rakuten tech leaders and experts who will speak across a host of topics ranging from credit scoring, fraud analytics, banking, healthcare, E-commerce, logistics and retail. The product conference is expected to witness participation from 2500+ attendees from around the world. The event will provide the attendees with the know-how of tackling day-to-day AI challenges and ways to foster innovation in addition to networking with key decision-makers/data artists who drive AI strategies in their organisations and will offer a platform to build relationships with prominent industry researchers.

Founded in 2014, Rakuten India Enterprise, the Bangalore-based local unit, is the largest of Rakuten's six global Research and Technology Development Centers outside of Japan. Rakuten India plays a key role in driving AI and technology innovation for the company by developing and deploying next-generation tools and services that power Rakuten's global e-commerce and internet services. The product conference is a testament to its commitment to building a robust tech ecosystem in India. Talking about RPC 2021, Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India said, "The role of artificial intelligence (AI) is very well recognised today and it is evident in it becoming a board-level priority in terms of how it can create business value. As AI becomes increasingly interwoven into the fabric of our lives, there is a growing appetite to harness its power for good. Rakuten Product Conference - Applied AI Theme has been designed to help the global data community build a solid foundation on ways AI can help in solving real world problems and how an organisation can build or evaluate AI models, enhance its operations and expand capabilities."

He further said, "We are excited to welcome the attendees and extraordinary speakers from the industry to our 2021 product conference in India. It truly shows our commitment and vision to make India a global tech hub for the Rakuten Group." Rakuten India - the development centre and key technology hub of the Rakuten Group, Inc. - enables businesses with the depth of knowledge in multiple streams of technology such as mobile and web development, web analytics, platform development, backend engineering, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and much more. Its unique 24/7 support centre ensures the reliability and sustenance of the Rakuten Ecosystem. With dedicated centres of excellence for mobile application development, data analytics, engineering, DevOps and information security, the company ensures the success of multiple units of Rakuten Group, Inc. With 1500+ employees and growing, Rakuten India is housed in Crimson House Bangalore.

