Kauvery Hospital ropes in Dhoni as brand ambassador

Tamil Nadu-based Kauvery Group of Hospitals on Wednesday announced roping in former India Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. The city-based healthcare chain said its growth was similar to that of the popular cricketer, also the captain of the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise.

''Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery's journey. We started with a 30 bedded hospital in Trichy (Tiruchirappally) and now we are a 1500 bedded strong group with branches across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru working towards the mission of delivering quality healthcare at affordable cost,'' Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals was quoted as saying in a release.

Speaking about his association with the brand, Dhoni said the group was offering medical services for over two decades, and that he was glad to be associated with it.

