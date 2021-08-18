Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital ropes in Dhoni as brand ambassador

Tamil Nadu-based Kauvery Group of Hospitals on Wednesday announced roping in former India Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. The city-based healthcare chain said its growth was similar to that of the popular cricketer, also the captain of the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise.Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauverys journey.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:18 IST
Kauvery Hospital ropes in Dhoni as brand ambassador
Kauvery Hospital Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu-based Kauvery Group of Hospitals on Wednesday announced roping in former India Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. The city-based healthcare chain said its growth was similar to that of the popular cricketer, also the captain of the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise.

''Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery's journey. We started with a 30 bedded hospital in Trichy (Tiruchirappally) and now we are a 1500 bedded strong group with branches across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru working towards the mission of delivering quality healthcare at affordable cost,'' Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals was quoted as saying in a release.

Speaking about his association with the brand, Dhoni said the group was offering medical services for over two decades, and that he was glad to be associated with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021