Vietnam opens its first consul office in India in Bengaluru

The Ambassador of Vietnam to India Phan Sanh Chau on Wednesday announced opening its first ever consul office in India in Bengaluru and appointment of N S Srinivasa Murthy as the Honorary Consul of Vietnam for Bengaluru.

Chau also said the consul was opened to improve the investment ties between Vietnam and India, which are friends historically as the country has a Buddhist population of about 80 per cent.

''We had last month announced the appointment of Srinivasa Murthy as the honorary consul for Vietnam for Bengaluru. He is our first ever honorary consul for any state in India and 19th the world over,'' Chau said at a press conference.

He was talking to reporters during the hybrid event, 'Invest Vietnam: High-tech investment and startups'.

According to him, India is 26th investment partner of Vietnam and the country is looking at improving this further.

The ambassador explained that there are many attractive sectors of investments in Vietnam including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of automobile parts and information technology sector and Bengaluru has all the potential to invest as well as collaborate with Vietnam to grow this further.

Murthy said Vietnam is India's fourth largest trading partner in the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Chau also met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and additional chief secretary in the department of IT,BT and S&T, Dr Ramana Reddy where he pledged support to the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit.

He visited Biocon which is India's largest biopharmaceutical company and TVS Motor Company.

