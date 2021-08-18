myTVS acquires GoBumpr to enter online B2C & two wheeler market

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV Media): TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd has acquired online first auto service platform GoBumpr. With the acquisition of GoBumpr, TVS Automobile solutions (myTVS) has launched their B2C O2O (online-to-offline) model under the name Ki Mobility Solutions. GoBumpr gives a significant headroom to TVS on the digital customer acquisition side of things. Prior to this acquisition, GoBumpr was a market leader in the B2C space. The founders of GoBumpr were known for their strong acumen in digital advertising. The company has solid customer base in four cities - Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune.

"At GoBumpr, we have helped to scale up Four Wheelers & Two WheelersGarage Business Owners by providingcustomers digitally to them. We are pretty excited to have built this initiative& are looking forward to scaling many more small businesses using digital channels of customer acquisition & engagement" says Sundar Natesan, Co-founder & Chief Digital Officer at GoBumpr. GoBumpris the only platform which caters to both four wheelers and two wheelers and was undoubtedly India's largest in the B2C retail space. Recently, GoBumpr also launched their own service units @Home that provides seamless doorstep service to the customers. GoBumpr's digital prowess coupled with TVS experience in the automobile space could prove to be the right pack to lead the Indian aftermarket, given that there was mushrooming of startups in this space few years back. It is be noted that, GoBumpr is a competitor to GoMechanic which is backed by the likes of Sequoia & Tiger Global.

GoBumpr was started in late 2015 by IIM graduates KarthikVenkateswaran, Nandha Kumar Ravi &SundarNatesan. GoBumpr had raised four rounds of funding before TVS acquired the company 100% in a cash deal. All the investors including The Chennai Angels, Keiretsu Forum and other angels exited the business. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

