Volkswagen's Mexico unit says reached deal with union for salary increase of 5.5%

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:50 IST
Volkswagen AG's Mexico unit said on Wednesday that it had agreed with a workers' union to a 5.5% salary increase.

The deal with the Independent Union of Volkswagen Automotive Industry Workers (SITIAVW), also included a 1% increase to workers' savings funds, the company's statement said.

