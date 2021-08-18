Volkswagen's Mexico unit says reached deal with union for salary increase of 5.5%
18-08-2021
Volkswagen AG's Mexico unit said on Wednesday that it had agreed with a workers' union to a 5.5% salary increase.
The deal with the Independent Union of Volkswagen Automotive Industry Workers (SITIAVW), also included a 1% increase to workers' savings funds, the company's statement said.
