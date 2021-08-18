We're not happy over rate cut, says UPASI president

The United Planters Association of Southern India has expressed disappointment at the announcement of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) for plantation commodities and said it would raise the issue with the Commerce Ministry.

The RoDTEP rates were fixed on tea, coffee, pepper, and cardamom at 1 percent except for black tea (leaf and dust) in bulk which is at 1.7 percent, and natural rubber at 1.4 percent.

Plantation commodities were earlier getting 5 percent, which was later reduced to 3 per cent, said the president of UPASI Prashanth Bansali said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cut in rates will have an impact on exports and there were no reasons for the reduction, he said.

Export of plantation commodities needs to be supported, Bansali said.

''It is pertinent to note that the freight rates have gone up by more than 150 percent in the past 12 months. UPASI is of the view that VISION 400-billion USD as the export target will be difficult to reach with the current RoDTEP rates,'' he added.

