Chile's GDP jumps 18.1% in Q2 compared to Q2 2020

Chile's Gross Domestic Product rose 18.1% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, the country's central bank said, as the economy showed signs of a recovery despite lockdowns in both periods.

The economy grew 1% in the second quarter of this year compared with the first quarter, according to deseasonalised figures released by the bank.

