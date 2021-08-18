Chile's GDP jumps 18.1% in Q2 compared to Q2 2020
18-08-2021
Chile's Gross Domestic Product rose 18.1% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, the country's central bank said, as the economy showed signs of a recovery despite lockdowns in both periods.
The economy grew 1% in the second quarter of this year compared with the first quarter, according to deseasonalised figures released by the bank.
