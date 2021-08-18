About 5,000 evacuated from Kabul in last 24 hours-Western official
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:22 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
About 5,000 diplomats, security staff, aid workers and Afghans have been evacuated from the capital Kabul in the last 24 hours, a Western official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The evacuations by military flights will continue around the clock, he said, adding that clearing the chaos outside the airport was a challenge.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement