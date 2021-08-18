Left Menu

Comcast, ViacomCBS to launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe

Comcast Corp and ViacomCBS will launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe that will bring content from Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Sky and others, the companies said on Wednesday, as they join hands to take on heavyweights Netflix and Disney+. SkyShowtime will be streamed in markets including Spain, Portugal, the Nordic countries, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:31 IST
Comcast Corp and ViacomCBS will launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe that will bring content from Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Sky and others, the companies said on Wednesday, as they join hands to take on heavyweights Netflix and Disney+.

SkyShowtime will be streamed in markets including Spain, Portugal, the Nordic countries, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe. The companies will have equal investment and control in the joint venture, they said.

ViacomCBS has more than 42 million global streaming subscribers while NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, whose offerings will also be available on SkyShowtime, has over 20 million active monthly accounts. Comcast and ViacomCBS also signed a multi-year deal to launch Paramount+ streaming service in Europe earlier this month.

