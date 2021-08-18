Meet India’s Hair Growth Queen- Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, treating Hair loss patients globally

India’s topmost hair specialist, DR STUTI KHARE SHUKLA, popularly called as Hair Growth Queen of India, is a new ray of hope for hair loss patients worldwide.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s signature non-surgical, Hair Growth Booster®is the future Era & replacing Hair Transplant Surgery.Just a 5 minutes non surgical and exclusive treatment formulated by Dr Stuti for hair growth is a boon for millions who are suffering from baldness & hair loss issues without the need of undergoing any pain related to surgery.

Advertisement

With her phenomenal non surgical hair regrowth results, Dr. Stuti, has also received the renowned Times Power Woman & Inspiring Woman Award in the Medical field of Hair Sciences and Healthcare Leader award for excellence in Non Surgical Hair Restoration in 2020 & 2021 in India. Dr. Stuti’ s academic qualifications include a post graduation in Dermatology from India, & four International fellowships from top cosmetic Surgeons and famous hospitals around the World. Fellowship in Advanced Skin Health Treatments at Dr. Zein Obagi Centre, Los Angeles, USA. Fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology- Dr. Gold Skin Care Centre, Nashville, United States of America. Fellowship in Dermatosurgery- National Skin Centre, Singapore and Fellowship in Lasers- Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla is also the recipient of the Youngest Dermatologist of India in 2017 by the Indian Leadership Conclave. She returned to India to create a milestone in Hair Growth Treatment. Her Clinics, The Elements of Aesthetics, is a well established chain of clinics in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Jabalpur, & Balaghat. Many Centres are being introduced in major cities like Pune, Chennai & Bangalore on popular demand of her treatment. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s hair growth treatment has received International acclaim & has evolved multiple lives of patients suffering from the most dreadful hair loss issues across the globe. Her patients are not just from all parts of India but she is very popular amongst the International patients from the United States, Canada, Australia, Middle East, Asia reach out to her for the finest & trustworthy work she does in non- surgical hair growth treatment. Even during the current pandemic situation, the International patients & patients from all parts of India are availing the best results through her online consultation Mr William Henry, a patient once suffering from advanced baldness from Los Angeles, USA was so elated with his hair growth treatment. He had lost all hopes until he met Dr Stuti through the online consultation. He says it was a life changing experience, he could see great improvement in hair density could restore the hairline in 5 months. Technology has been a boon & many such hair loss patients from all parts of the world, are being successfully treated by her signature non-surgical hair growth treatment through online consultation. Many patients in whom hair transplantation surgeries cant be performed due to advance baldness, are being treated satisfactorily by Dr Stuti’s non surgical hair growth treatment. Surely she is one of the most sought after Doctor for non surgical hair growth treatment. Cases of most advance grade of baldness, hereditary hair loss, very rare genetic hair loss, hormonal & PCOD related hairloss, have been successfully treated by her. A mother and son, Mrs Laxmi Kurve and Prashant Kurve, who were suffering from whole body hair loss problem, shared their emotional story on how Dr Stuti successfully treated their condition within 2 months. “Dr Stuti has been our saviour and Goddess in disguise. We are now living an equally dignified life,” said Mrs Kurve.

https://youtu.be/QAEJmVGb4Rc Dr. Stuti continues to be an Active Researcher working with various top scientist and Doctors globally, she published more than 10 International research publications in top American journals and is also key opinion leader for many International Companies, she has been representing India in International conferences in Paris, Spain & United States. Dr Stuti’s signature Hair growth BoosterTM treatment has also inspired doctors worldwide to train under her. On a very popular demand, she is now accepting fellowships requests of many International doctors to train under her in non surgical hair restoration techniques. A sneak peek of Dr Stuti’s Instagram @dr.stutikhareshukla shows extraordinary non-surgical hair growth results of patients who fondly call her “Hair Growth Queen” & also lots of happy testimonials from patients. All patients have such positive stories to share, a quick look at her YouTube & instagram confirms this fact. Besides hair growth treatments, she also holds expertise in various skincare, skin conditions, anti aging & body contouring treatments. Dr. Stuti managed to ensure that her miraculous treatment remains affordable & shows quick results (as soon as 45 days). Dr. Stuti has successfully treated 30,000 hair growth. Despite the on-going pandemic, Dr Stuti is treating patients with utmost dedication & safety, her daily consultation includes 100-120 patients including the in-clinic & online consultations,.with a lot of clientele from overseas countries- USA, UK, UAE,Singapore , Malyasia and European countries who are also availing the benefits of her results through the online consultations,the trust her patients have in her work.With the mark of her enthusiasm towards her job, she is truly changing lives of patients suffering from hair loss issues globally.

To know more about Dr Stuti Khare Shukla treatment, you can visit her Instagram on @dr.stutikhareshukla & to book an appointment to consult her, you can call or preferably WatsApp on +916261967835 Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla MBBS, MD, Dermatologist Medical Director, Element of Aesthetics Chain of Clinics, India Fellowship in Advanced Skin Health Care, Zein Obagi Centre, Los Angeles, USA Preceptorship in Lasers, Gold Skin Care Centre, Nashville, USA Fellowship in Dermatosurgery, National Skin Centre, Singapore Fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology, Lasers, Siriraj University, Bangkok Phone No/ Watsapp No: +91-6261967835 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrStutiKhareShukla Instagram page:https://instagram.com/dr.stutikhareshukla Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrStutiKhareShukla/ Website: www.elementsofaesthetics.com Google scholar: https:cholar.google.com/citations?user=4372P8gAAAAJ&hl=en PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)