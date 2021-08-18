Left Menu

DrinkPrime raises Rs 8 cr through debt for expansion

DrinkPrime, a startup which provides access to safe drinking water, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 8 crore recently as part of their debt fundraising for expansion. The startup said it serves more than 1 lakh users across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR.

18-08-2021
DrinkPrime, a startup which provides access to safe drinking water, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 8 crore recently as part of their debt fundraising for expansion. The company raised Rs 5 crore from the impact-focused lender UC Inclusive Credit and Rs 3 crore from the non-banking financial company, Western Capital, DrinkPrime said in a statement.

''We are thankful to UC Inclusive Credit and Western Capital for their support to help us get closer to our dream of making safe drinking water accessible to everyone,'' DrinkPrime co-founder and CEO Vijender Reddy Muthyala said.

The company is constantly trying to provide more people with access to safe drinking water and will utilise the funds to ensure that it reaches more people in the country, DrinkPrime co-founder and COO Manas Ranjan Hota said. The startup said it serves more than 1 lakh users across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR.

