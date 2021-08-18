Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on recovery fears as focus turns to Fed

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Wednesday as renewed fears about the pace of a post-pandemic recovery dented demand for economically sensitive sectors, while investors awaited the release of the Fed minutes for clues on the path of monetary policy support going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35310.2. The S&P 500 fell 7.1 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4440.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.9 points, or 0.14%, to 14636.244 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

