DRT sells McDowell Holdings shares worth Rs 38 lakh

The recovery official of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Wednesday offloaded shares of McDowell Holdings Ltd worth Rs 38 lakh through an open market transaction.

The bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that Recovery Officer I DRT II sold 88,458 shares of McDowell Holdings at an average price of Rs 42.84 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 37.89 lakh.

Shares of McDowell Holdings settled at Rs 41.95 on the NSE, down 1.06 per cent from the previous close.

In June, the recovery official of DRT sold shares worth over Rs 716 crore in United Spirits Ltd through an open market transaction.

Earlier in June, the Enforcement Directorate had said that DRT sold shares worth over Rs 5,800 crore of United Breweries Limited that were earlier attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an alleged bank fraud probe against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

In a separate transaction on Wednesday, KKR Mauritius PE Investment II Ltd sold a total of 19,03,533 shares of Coffee Day Enterprise for Rs 29.45 apiece.

