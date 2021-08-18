Taliban soldiers 'firing into air' at Kabul airport to disperse crowds

Taliban commanders and soldiers were firing into the air on Wednesday to disperse crowds at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said.

"We have no intention to injure anyone," he told Reuters.

Advertisement

Massive chaos continued outside the airport, the official said, adding that the Western forces' "chaotic evacuation plan" from Afghanistan was to blame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)