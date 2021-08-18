Hindustan Zinc says no change in dividend policy

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:59 IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Wednesday said that there is no change to its dividend policy and it will adhere to it.

The statement comes a day after the company deferred its board meeting which was to consider interim dividend for FY22.

''Further to our stock exchange announcement yesterday, we would like to inform you that the board meeting was deferred. We would like to reiterate that the dividend is a matter for the board’s consideration. Also, there is no change to our dividend policy and we will adhere to it,'' HZL said in a statement. HZL on Tuesday said its board meeting scheduled on August 17 to consider interim dividend for FY2021-22 has been deferred. The company did not give the reason for the deferment of the meeting.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner. The company is subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company while the Centre retains a 29.5 per cent stake. HZL reported a 45.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,983 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, driven by a recovery in metal prices and higher volumes.

