UK envoy says only days left for Afghan airlifts

Britain's ambassador to Kabul says his team has got “days, not weeks” to speed up the evacuation of British nationals and Afghans who worked with U.K. forces.

Laurie Bristow said his team helped 700 people fly out on military flights on Tuesday, and the goal is to help 1,000 people each day.

Advertisement

“We are trying to scale up the speed and pace over the next couple of days,” he told Sky News.

“We're working on the basis of days, not weeks, so we really do have to get those numbers through.” Gen. Nick Carter, head of the British armed forces, said he expected seven aircraft to head to Kabul to enable another 1,000 people to leave on Wednesday.

Bristow said the Taliban are supporting the operation and his team is working with them “where we need to, at a tactical, practical level.” “My assessment is that they see it as in their interests to help it to happen in an orderly and clear way,'' he said. “Obviously it's in our interests for them to see it that way.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier on Wednesday that authorities had so far secured the safe return of 306 British citizens and 2,052 Afghans, with a further 2,000 Afghan applications completed and many more being processed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)