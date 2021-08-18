TV9 Network joins News Broadcasters Federation

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Wednesday welcomed TV9 Network into its fold, according to a statement.

Federation president Arnab Goswami said, ''I am delighted to welcome TV9 Network into the NBF. It gives me so much pride to say that the NBF is the nation's only body that truly represents national and regional players -- caters to their aspirations and forms a system to cohesively and unitedly raise concerns regarding broadcast news media.'' ''The NBF is the most democratically run news media body and that is what makes us stand out amongst the rest. I am proud to say that today NBF is the biggest body for broadcast news and is one that is for a New India and one for the future,'' he said.

Advertisement

The NBF has members from across national and regional broadcast news media outlets.

The NBF's continual expansion recently saw the induction of Sahara Network, CVR Network and V6 as its new members.

The aim of the body is to ensure that the united voice of broadcasters -- across regions and languages -- are heard and solutions are sought in a way that further strengthens the pillar of broadcast news in India, the NBF said in the statement.

Barun Das, Group CEO of TV9 Network and now the vice president of the NBF, said, ''We are delighted to join the NBF. I am impressed with the democratic way of functioning of Arnab and other members of the governing body. Regional news genre enjoys the biggest pie of viewership and revenue in the news TV industry. It is only fair that they get their share of voice in guiding the industry in the right direction. The NBF brings that balance to the table as regional broadcasters are well represented here.'' PTI AG SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)