Flight threat call at Kolkata airport

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:30 IST
Flight threat call at Kolkata airport
A call threatening to hijack a plane was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they are trying to track the individual who made the call and disconnected it, saying he was joking. A senior airport official, who did not wish to be identified, said that the police are investigating the matter. Details about which flight the call was made are still unknown. The call was made between 7 pm and 7.10 pm. According to information, the caller had spoken in Bengali. PTI COR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

