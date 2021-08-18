Exchange operator CME makes $16 bln takeover bid for rival Cboe - FT
Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:35 IST
Exchange operator CME Group Inc has approached rival Cboe Global Markets Inc to acquire it for $16 billion in an all-share deal, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3sBe1qY on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- Exchange
Advertisement