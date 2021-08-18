Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India, Egypt
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:48 IST
Kuwait will resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.
The decision also includes resuming flights with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.
