Pilot dies in MiG-29 fighter jet crash in southern Russia -RIA

A Russian pilot has died on Wednesday following a crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, RIA news agency reported citing the defence ministry. It said the jet was on a routine mission when it crashed on the Ashuluk training ground.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 02:47 IST
  Country:
  Russia

It said the jet was on a routine mission when it crashed on the Ashuluk training ground. The reason behind the incident is being investigated, it said.

It is the second deadly incident in as many days involving Russian military aircraft. A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

