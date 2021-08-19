Left Menu

U.S. will limit some Chinese passenger air carriers to 40% capacity -- order

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 03:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday said it will limit some Chinese air carrier flights to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights.

China told United on Aug. 6 that it was imposing sanctions after it alleged five passengers who traveled from San Francisco to Shanghai tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The U.S. order said the department will limit over a four-week period each of four Chinese carriers providing scheduled China-U.S. passenger service to a 40% passenger load factor on a single China-U.S. flight.

