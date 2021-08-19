PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 19
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Most Fed officials believe stimulus could start winding down this year https://on.ft.com/2Xv37Y6 - Illumina pushes ahead with closing $8bn Grail merger in defiance of EU probe https://on.ft.com/3D1jJao
- SEC sues three former Netflix engineers over insider trading https://on.ft.com/3gdUt75 - CME in $16bn bid for Chicago exchange rival Cboe https://on.ft.com/2XDYb3n
Overview - Most officials at the Federal Reserve believe that the U.S. central bank could start withdrawing a huge pandemic stimulus programme later this year, according to minutes from their latest meeting.
- Life sciences company Illumina Inc has closed its $8 billion acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail Inc , backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, despite the deal being under scrutiny by the European Union. - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it has charged three former engineers at Netflix Inc over insider trading, claiming they made over $3 million in total profit with trading on nonpublic information around the company's subscriber growth.
- CME Group Inc has denied that it approached rival Cboe Global Markets Inc, home to the VIX volatility index, with a $16 billion all-share takeover offer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
