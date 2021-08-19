Left Menu

China sets firmer yuan midpoint fix, pushing basket index to 5-1/2-year high

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-08-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 07:03 IST
China's central bank set its official yuan midpoint slightly higher on Thursday, lifting its value against the currencies of its major trading partners to a fresh 5-1/2-year high.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4853 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 62 pips or 0.1%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4915.

The stronger official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 98.88, the highest since March 10, 2016, and up 4.26% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data.

