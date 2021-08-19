FAA says U.S. carriers can operate Kabul evacuation flights with DOD approval
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late Wednesday that domestic air carriers and civilian pilots can fly into Kabul to conduct evacuation or relief flights with prior U.S. Defense Department approval.
In a statement, the FAA said that without prior approval, U.S. carriers cannot fly over Afghanistan airspace or fly into Kabul. The FAA cited "a lack of high altitude air traffic control services."
All relief flights into Kabul "must have permission" from the Defense Department.
