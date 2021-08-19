Zinnov Awards 2021 celebrates the Titans in Tech - trailblazing individuals and organizations at the forefront of technology and innovation

- Zinnov hosts its annual Awards for the 12th consecutive year, celebrating exceptional individuals and organizations who have made a positive impact on the technology ecosystem - The 2021 edition of the Awards honor distinguished leaders and teams across the technology ecosystem - Global Centers of Excellence (GCoEs), Indian MNCs, and Start-ups BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management consulting firm, hosted the 12th edition of its marquee awards today and announced the winners across 8 categories. Owing to the pandemic, the event was hosted virtually for the second year and had individual winners and representatives from winning organizations acknowledging the Awards digitally.

The 2021 edition of the Zinnov Awards recognized the titans of tech, the champions of change, the visionaries, and the trailblazers in the Indian technology ecosystem. These winners are both individuals and companies who have had their mettle tested both during COVID and beyond. The goal is to celebrate the courage, perseverance, and resilience of not only the well-established players but also the smaller and upcoming names in the industry.

The virtual gathering included 1000+ leaders, technology practitioners, thought leaders, and the families of the winners who came out to celebrate the technology fraternity and the ecosystem in full strength. Zinnov Awards continues to be the acknowledged gold standard in recognizing the outstanding achievements and pivotal contributions of GCoEs, Indian MNCs, and Startups. This year saw an overwhelming response with 375+ nominations from 150+ companies across 8 award categories. 46 seasoned industry leaders served as jurors and selected 27 individuals and companies in total, to be recipients of the prestigious awards.

Award Categories and Winners Category 1: Unlocking Centre Value: This category is a company-wide award that recognizes those companies that have rapidly evolved from being a pure-play cost center to a value-creation center.

Winners: • ER&D • Samsung R&D Institute India • Pegasystems • Enterprise IT • HSBC Software Development India Private Limited Category 2: Great Place to Innovate: This category is a company-wide award to recognize GCoEs that are focused on value creation from the India center and have made concerted efforts across five key areas of innovation - Organization Charter, Culture, Internal Programs & Processes, External Linkages, and Innovation Metrics. GCoEs are assessed on the nature and type of transformation, the drivers, the key milestones, and metrics achieved and the key outcomes - across ER&D, IT, BSFI, and GBS teams.

Winners: • Emerging • AB InBev - GCC Services India Private Limited • Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) Category 3: Impact Award - Sustainability and COVID Response: This category is a company-wide award for organizations that have gone above and beyond to deliver on the mandates of Environmental, Social, and Governance sustainability. This was focused on organizations that have shown significant efforts and impact in responding to the COVID crisis. Factors assessed include implementation of initiatives, measurement of metrics and KPIs, and team structure and processes to deliver on sustainability agendas for the organization.

Winners: • HSBC Software Development India Private Limited • PepsiCo Hyderabad Category 4: Inclusion & Diversity: A company-wide award, this recognizes organizations that have established programs and are the gold standards for Inclusion and Diversity in India, across four major drivers of Inclusion, namely, People, People Processes, Operational Enablement, and Ecosystem Engagements.

Winners: • Women • Micron Technology Operations India LLP • Women & Beyond • Intel India Private Limited • Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India Category 5: Excellence in Remote Talent Management: This category is a company-wide award for organizations that have successfully managed to keep their remote workforce engaged, productive, and connected during the pandemic. It gauges the efficacy of the strategies implemented and the programs in place that measure the effectiveness of talent management and performance of employees and processes, as well as compensation and incentive programs.

• NetApp India Private Limited • AB InBev - GCC Services India Private Limited Category 6: Aatmanirbhar Award: This category is a company-wide award category that recognizes organizations that have created large-scale impact by conceptualizing, designing, developing, and manufacturing products from India. The award focuses on the drivers, key metrics, and milestones achieved, and the key outcomes derived through such technology innovations for both Software as well as Hardware products.

Winners: • Continental Technical Centre India • Siemens Healthineers, India • Jury Special Mention • Fidelity Information Services India Private Limited Category 7: Next Generation Women Leaders: An individual contributor award, this felicitates women leaders in technology GCoEs who have created large-scale impact through their business, leadership, and/or technology expertise. This year, two sub-categories were created to recognize women leaders in Business/Technology and Corporate Functions.

Winners: • Business & Technology Leader • Vinita Gera - Dell Technologies • Sirisha Arza - Continental Technical Centre India • Srikripa Srinivasan - Dell Technologies • Corporate Function Leader • Dr. Urmi Chatterjee - Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) • Protima Achaya - NetApp India Private Limited Category 8: Technical Role Model: This is an individual contributor award that recognizes those individuals who have been technology stalwarts and star contributors to the internal and external technology ecosystems. This year, two sub-categories were created to recognize technologists who have created a significant impact in Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics (AI & BDA) and Intelligent Automation (IA).

Winners: • Established (Senior Level) • Venkateswaran Perumal - Stryker Global Technology Center • Prasoon Kumar Sinha - Dell Technologies • Established (Mid-Level) • Vaibhav Kumar Somani - Collins Aerospace • Gowtham Chakkarapani - Continental Technical Centre India • Emerging (AI & BDA Senior Level) • Nitendra Rajput - Mastercard • Emerging (AI & BDA Mid-Level) • Dr. Satya Kumar Vankayala - Samsung R&D Institute India • Emerging (Intelligent Automation Mid-Level) • Vinod Elangovan - AB InBev GCC Services India Private Limited About Zinnov Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 18 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises and technology companies to develop actionable insights that help them create value - across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by • Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity.

• Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation.

• Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market-entry, and market expansion advisory.

• Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and RPA.

• Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design, and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes.

With its team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

