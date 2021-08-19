Innovation meets Fashion - JACK&JONES presents UNMATCHED

A made-to-order, high on trend collection that can be customized & personalized on India's very first virtual store MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two experiences that style enthusiasts swear by are owning one-of-a-kind pieces that are a true extension of who they really are and the legendary in store experience, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic waves. There is a longing to experience offline shopping in the new world order of all things online. To fill this gap, JACK&JONES from BESTSELLER India presents UNMATCHED - a high on trend collection that marries personalization, customization and made-to-order with an innovative virtual store experience. This is high street fashion in a way never attempted before. Every single piece is made-to-order, promoting sustainability in a small way. The UNMATCHED collection presents three main themes: Chaotic Void, Vandal Activism and Workshop. Each distinct in their own way for the inimitable personalities of today's generation.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head- BESTSELLER India says, ''JACK&JONES UNMATCHED is a trend setter and front runner in the fashion retail industry with a revolution that transcends all boundaries of high street fashion.Personalization, customization, country's very first virtual store and some never seen before fashion is made possible with UNMATCHED. With this collection, we're taking big leaps in innovation and small steps towards a sustainable future as it is a made-to-order line. I have been closely involved in the creation of UNMATCHED and really hope our excitement is matched by our shoppers' response.'' Customers can now don their creative hats to design their own apparel by mixing and matching key elements of garments such as neck designs, different colors of denim in various fits and choosing between a variety of t-shirt prints & colors -to create their very own UNMATCHED piece. All of this while being able to even personalize every garment by adding initials.

JACK&JONES UNMATCHED offers trendy t-shirts, hoodies & sweatshirts, denim products and trousers in a palette of pop colours, white, grey and black. The new range provides a sense of control, flexibility and freedom to mix-and-match items, exuding a fashion personality unlike any other.

The new collection launched on August 18th, 2021and is available at unmatched.jackjones.in/ Click on Studio to check out the virtual store.

About JACK&JONES: More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied. Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in. That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective - being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand. JACK&JONES India currently has 74 stores and 525 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK&JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India: BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands . BESTSELLER India currently has 225 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1187 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

